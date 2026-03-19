Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.7525 and last traded at $19.7525. 483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.6025.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFF. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Standard Chartered Stock Down 9.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

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