Stance Capital LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Stance Capital LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,834,241,000 after buying an additional 331,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after buying an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after buying an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,619,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Wall Street Zen cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $330.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

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Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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