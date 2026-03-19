SSA Swiss Advisors AG Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

SSA Swiss Advisors AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 687.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,916,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,185,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,862 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,480,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,772,000 after purchasing an additional 148,559 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,253,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,053,000 after purchasing an additional 308,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,084,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,066,000 after purchasing an additional 185,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,030,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,603,000 after purchasing an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

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