Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) vs. Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Head to Head Review

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amadeus IT Group 20.45% 27.12% 12.09% Sprinklr 2.67% 7.86% 4.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and Sprinklr”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amadeus IT Group $7.37 billion 3.49 $1.51 billion $3.39 16.86 Sprinklr $857.20 million 1.71 $22.91 million $0.09 66.17

Amadeus IT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sprinklr. Amadeus IT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprinklr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amadeus IT Group and Sprinklr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amadeus IT Group 0 2 1 1 2.75 Sprinklr 2 5 2 0 2.00

Sprinklr has a consensus price target of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 39.59%. Given Sprinklr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Amadeus IT Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of Sprinklr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats Sprinklr on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amadeus IT Group

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Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, software distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, consultancy and technology development services for payments, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, and travel buyers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Sprinklr

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Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences. Its products include Sprinklr Service, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered products and solutions that unifies customer service across voice, digital, and social channels; Sprinklr Social, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies social media publishing and engagement across various channels; Sprinklr Insights, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies consumer, customer, competitive and industry data from a high volume of third-party, second-party and first-party sources; and Sprinklr Marketing, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies content production and content lifecycle management with paid campaign orchestration across various channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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