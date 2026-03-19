SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG is Gilbert Capital Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gilbert Capital Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,610 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Gilbert Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gilbert Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SPYG opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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