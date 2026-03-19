Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Southport Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.7250. 153,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 739,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southport Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Southport Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on Southport Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

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Southport Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $557.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.06.

Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Del Mar, California.

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