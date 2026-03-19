Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lowered to Moderate Sell Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sonova to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Sonova Trading Down 4.5%

About Sonova

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. Sonova has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

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Sonova AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.

Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.

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