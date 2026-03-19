Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $14.84. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $14.9720, with a volume of 9,871 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

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Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

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Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) is a global provider of medical diagnostics services, specializing in pathology and radiology. Established in 1987 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has grown into one of the largest laboratory networks in the world. Its ordinary shares trade on the Australian Securities Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol SKHHY.

The company offers a broad range of clinical pathology services, including anatomic pathology, clinical chemistry, hematology, microbiology and molecular diagnostics.

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