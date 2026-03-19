Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (TSE:SLR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.22. Solitario Resources shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 50,375 shares traded.

Solitario Resources Stock Down 5.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 37.26 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solitario Resources Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp is a zinc focused exploration company engaging in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in safe jurisdictions in North and South America. It has joint venture interests in two large, high-grade zinc development projects. The Florida Canyon Zinc Project in Peru is a development asset held jointly with Nexa Resources SA and the Lik Zinc Project represents a large-tonnage, high-grade development project in Alaska in partnership with Teck Resources. In addition, the company has an additional portfolio of exploration properties and royalties in the Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.