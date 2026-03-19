Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

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About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

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Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) is a Spanish renewable energy company specializing in the development, construction and operation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants. Headquartered in Madrid, the company manages the full project lifecycle, including site acquisition, permitting, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as long-term operations and maintenance. Its integrated platform also encompasses power purchase agreement (PPA) negotiation and asset management, positioning Solaria as a vertically integrated player in the solar energy sector.

Founded in 2002, Solaria has grown its footprint across the Iberian Peninsula and into select European markets, notably Italy.

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