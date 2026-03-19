Solar Stocks To Consider – March 18th

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, First Solar, and Nextpower are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the solar energy sector—such as manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters, project developers, installers, and firms that own or operate solar power plants. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the growth of solar power, but they can be sensitive to government policy, technology shifts, commodity prices, and project financing cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

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