Softcat (LON:SCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Softcat had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 42.93%.

Here are the key takeaways from Softcat’s conference call:

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Exceptional H1 financial performance — Gross invoiced income rose 33.3% to just over £2bn, gross profit grew 22.6% to £269.9m and underlying operating profit increased 27.3% to £93.8m, with underlying basic EPS up 25.8% year‑on‑year.

— Gross invoiced income rose 33.3% to just over £2bn, gross profit grew 22.6% to £269.9m and underlying operating profit increased 27.3% to £93.8m, with underlying basic EPS up 25.8% year‑on‑year. Strong balance sheet and shareholder returns — underlying cash conversion was 147.6% (102.4% ex a £42m customer prepayment), ending cash of £206m, a £45m share buyback program initiated (partially completed) and an interim dividend up 11.2% to 9.9p.

— underlying cash conversion was 147.6% (102.4% ex a £42m customer prepayment), ending cash of £206m, a £45m share buyback program initiated (partially completed) and an interim dividend up 11.2% to 9.9p. AI and systems investments accelerating growth and productivity — integration of Oakland, a new data lakehouse and in‑house tools (eg, “CatNav”) plus Dynamics 365 rollouts are already improving sales, marketing and fulfillment and are presented as a material long‑term growth/efficiency tailwind.

— integration of Oakland, a new data lakehouse and in‑house tools (eg, “CatNav”) plus Dynamics 365 rollouts are already improving sales, marketing and fulfillment and are presented as a material long‑term growth/efficiency tailwind. One‑off implementation and margin pressure — H1 non‑underlying costs were £8.5m (FY26 now expected at the bottom of a £20–25m range) from sales/HR system builds and acquisition amortization, while GP margin declined ~120bps due to lower‑margin large solutions.

— H1 non‑underlying costs were £8.5m (FY26 now expected at the bottom of a £20–25m range) from sales/HR system builds and acquisition amortization, while GP margin declined ~120bps due to lower‑margin large solutions. Near‑term operational uncertainty — memory (RAM) shortages and timing shifts (only ~50% of a large data‑center project recognized in H1 with the balance expected in Q3) create H2 visibility risks despite upgraded guidance to high single‑digit underlying operating profit growth.

Softcat Price Performance

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,243 on Thursday. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,083 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,424.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Softcat to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,820 to GBX 2,950 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,940.

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Softcat Company Profile

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Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

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