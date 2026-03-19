Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sims Metal Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sims Metal Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Sims Metal Management Trading Up 3.5%

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

SMSMY opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Sims Metal Management has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

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Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

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