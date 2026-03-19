Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SLN has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

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Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $313.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 15,851.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 481.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence’s technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company’s lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

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