SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 16386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXYAY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered SIKA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SIKA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of SIKA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SIKA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIKA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get SIKA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIKA

SIKA Stock Down 4.5%

SIKA Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

(Get Free Report)

Sika AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and in industrial manufacturing. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Sika is best known for its portfolio of construction chemicals and industrial adhesives that serve new construction, refurbishment and industrial production applications.

The company’s product range includes concrete admixtures and repair mortars, sealants and adhesives, waterproofing membranes and roofing systems, flooring systems, façade and structural bonding solutions, and vibration-damping and acoustic solutions for industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIKA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.