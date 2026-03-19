Short Interest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Declines By 12.6%

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,846,904 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the February 12th total of 33,000,202 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,530,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,530,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

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Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2%

OXY stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Argus raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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