Shore Capital Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 200 to GBX 227 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 250 to GBX 265 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 275 to GBX 278 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 243.

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Wickes Group Price Performance

Shares of WIX traded down GBX 14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 207.50. 8,590,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,207. The company has a market cap of £461.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Wickes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.57.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 17.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 29.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 earnings per share for the current year.

Wickes Group Company Profile

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Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market.

At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud’, and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments – Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

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