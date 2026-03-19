Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $42.9560, with a volume of 361449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

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Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,321,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,331,289.05. The trade was a 13.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 385,757 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,153 in the last ninety days. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,635,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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