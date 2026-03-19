Sherman Porfolios LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sherman Porfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.4% of Sherman Porfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6%

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $199.46 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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