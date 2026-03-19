Sherman Porfolios LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Sherman Porfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Western Digital makes up about 0.5% of Sherman Porfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 124.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Digital from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $250.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $197.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Western Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total transaction of $2,501,349.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 121,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,630.14. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.8%

WDC stock opened at $304.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.19 and a 200 day moving average of $183.76. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $319.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.02%.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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