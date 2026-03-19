Sherman Porfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 231,733 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Sherman Porfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,000. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF makes up about 9.2% of Sherman Porfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sherman Porfolios LLC owned approximately 1.72% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 938,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,118,000 after purchasing an additional 439,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,467,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,800,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10,357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 93,213 shares during the period.

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iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $91.91 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market. Its components primarily include utilities companies. BlackRock Fund Advisors acts as an investment adviser of the Fund.

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