Share Buyback Plan Approved by F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Board

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 689,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

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F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.43). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FG

Insider Activity

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, Director Celina J. Wang Doka bought 4,760 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $99,864.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,849.58. This represents a 17.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $209,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,107,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,238,616.72. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 19,760 shares of company stock worth $457,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

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F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

Further Reading

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