Severin Investments LLC Sells 5,969 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Severin Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Severin Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $5,617,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,365.60. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 100,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $14,214,556.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,337.26. The trade was a 34.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 384,621 shares of company stock valued at $53,010,925 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $132.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.49 and a 52-week high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Further Reading

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