Severin Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Severin Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,858,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,162,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,208 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,728 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $169,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $579,580.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,622.26. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

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