Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Shares Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 9,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 47,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

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Secure Energy Services Company Profile

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Secure Energy Services is a leading North American provider of environmental solutions and oilfield services focused on the treatment, disposal and recycling of hydrocarbons and associated waste streams. The company serves upstream and midstream oil and gas producers by offering integrated solutions designed to meet regulatory requirements and enhance operational efficiency.

Its core service offerings include produced water treatment and salt water disposal through an extensive network of disposal wells and processing facilities.

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