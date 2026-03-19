SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $4.2050. SeaChange International shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 2,415 shares traded.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.24.

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About SeaChange International

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SeaChange International, Inc is a provider of software-based video delivery solutions designed to support the full lifecycle of broadcast and multiscreen services. The company offers a portfolio of products including content preparation and distribution platforms, video server appliances, targeted advertising and dynamic ad insertion software, as well as analytics tools that enable service providers and content owners to optimize video workflows and monetize content across linear and over-the-top (OTT) environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, SeaChange International operates on a global scale, serving customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

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