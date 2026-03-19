Scott Oaksmith Sells 1,603 Shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,200. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,880. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.75.

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Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 541.07% and a net margin of 23.17%.The business had revenue of $390.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 89.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $126.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $111.36.

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About Choice Hotels International

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Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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