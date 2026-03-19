Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Stake Raised by Payne Capital Management LLC

Payne Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,494,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 11.2% of Payne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Payne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

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