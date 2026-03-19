SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.3275. 2,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

SBI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

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SBI Company Profile

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SBI Holdings, Inc is a Japan-based financial services conglomerate that traces its origins to the establishment of SoftBank Investment in 1999. The company was rebranded as SBI Holdings in 2005 following its separation from SoftBank Group. Since its inception, SBI has pursued a diversified strategy aimed at integrating traditional financial services with emerging fintech innovations.

The group’s core activities encompass online securities brokerage, retail and corporate banking, asset management, insurance services and venture capital investments.

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