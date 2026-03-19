Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.42 and last traded at GBX 8.75. Approximately 1,021,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,937,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60.

Savannah Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.70. The company has a market capitalization of £173.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.15.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Savannah Energy

In other Savannah Energy news, insider Marco Iannotti sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8, for a total transaction of £120,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and power projects.

With over 200 MMboe of hydrocarbon resources in Nigeria and Niger, and a Reserves and Resources life of over 26 years, Savannah aspires to play a long-term role in supplying the energy Africa needs. In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 17% of Nigeria’s available thermal power generation capacity.

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