Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on April 23rd

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Saratoga Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

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Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Read Our Latest Report on SAR

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of private U.S. companies. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAR, the firm primarily targets middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and technology. Its investment approach combines debt and equity instruments, providing flexible capital solutions such as first-lien and second-lien secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and common equity positions.

As an actively managed vehicle, Saratoga Investment works closely with portfolio companies’ management teams to support growth initiatives, operational improvements, and strategic transactions.

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