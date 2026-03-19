Saranac Partners Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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