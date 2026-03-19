Saranac Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 259,233 BAE Systems plc $BAESF

Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 259,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000. BAE Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Saranac Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

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BAE Systems Profile

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BAE Systems PLC is a British multinational defence, security and aerospace company formed in 1999 through the merger of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems. Headquartered in London, the company operates across the full lifecycle of military and security platforms, from concept and design through production, in-service support and upgrades. BAE Systems is recognized for delivering advanced technology solutions to governments and prime contractors around the world.

In its aerospace segment, BAE Systems designs and manufactures combat aircraft, electronic warfare systems and unmanned aerial vehicles.

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