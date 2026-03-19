Saranac Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,483 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 665.4% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1609 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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