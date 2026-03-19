Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 68,442 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the February 12th total of 79,724 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDOT opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.84. Sadot Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $30.50.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.60% of Sadot Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Sadot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc Sadot Group Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.