RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 390475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

RT Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$573,150.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

RT Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. In addition, it holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Ireland rare earth element property comprising 52 claims covering an area of 421 hectares located in northeast of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario; Timmins base metal property and Milligan property located in northeast of Timmins, Ontario; and Blakelock and McQuibban gold properties located in northeast of Cochrane, Ontario.

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