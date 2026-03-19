Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$267.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$294.00 to C$267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$259.31.

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Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.5%

BYD stock traded down C$2.80 on Thursday, hitting C$190.04. 57,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$225.43. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.20 and a 12-month high of C$248.23. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

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