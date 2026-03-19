Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $37.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VCIT opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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