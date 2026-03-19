Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

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JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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