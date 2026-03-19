Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 139,190 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 12th total of 159,315 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

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Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of RCKY opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $313.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.62.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $139.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.05 million.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

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Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium footwear, apparel and accessories for a diverse range of end-users. The company serves outdoor enthusiasts, hardworking professionals and military personnel under a family of brands that includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango and Xtratuf. Products span hunting and hiking boots, work and safety footwear, western and lifestyle boots, as well as performance socks and outerwear.

Rocky Brands operates multiple production and distribution facilities in North America, with its corporate headquarters located in Nelsonville, Ohio.

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