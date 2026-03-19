Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.9734 and last traded at $0.9734. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 29,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

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Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

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Rockhopper Exploration plc is a UK‐based oil and gas exploration and development company incorporated in 2004 and headquartered in London. The company focuses on identifying and appraising hydrocarbon resources in frontier offshore basins, with a strategic emphasis on the North Falkland Basin. In the United States, its American depositary shares trade on the OTC Markets under the ticker RCKHF.

Rockhopper holds interests in multiple exploration licenses in the North Falkland Basin, where its flagship asset is the Sea Lion oil field.

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