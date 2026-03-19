ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 280,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 233,026 shares.The stock last traded at $69.39 and had previously closed at $70.75.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10.

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ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROBO. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1,820.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

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The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

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