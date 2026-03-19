Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 489 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 521 to GBX 489 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 485 to GBX 465 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 702.33.

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Rightmove Trading Down 1.1%

Rightmove stock traded down GBX 4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 440.20. The stock had a trading volume of 190,914,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,246,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 465.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 566.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 410.70 and a twelve month high of GBX 827. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 29.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 264.68% and a net margin of 51.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rightmove will post 30.2327791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rightmove

In other news, insider Ruaridh Hook acquired 2,077 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 457 per share, with a total value of £9,491.89. Also, insider Johan Svanström bought 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 461 per share, for a total transaction of £19,952.08. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rightmove

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Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

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