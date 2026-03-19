Richard Hoker Sells 3,499 Shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) VP Richard Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $438,704.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,293.68. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CF traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.15. 6,480,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,943. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $137.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key CF Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC cut their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.