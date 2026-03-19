RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,022 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,022 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Adobe by 72.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,913,000 after buying an additional 583,275 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 and AI momentum — Adobe reported a beat for fiscal Q1 with accelerating AI‑first ARR and subscription strength, supporting the company’s longer‑term growth thesis and underpinning the bull case. AI Integration and Capabilities Power Adobe Inc. (ADBE) to Record First Quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic NVIDIA tie‑up — A partnership to co‑develop next‑gen Firefly models and agentic workflows strengthens Adobe’s AI product roadmap and cloud compute capabilities, a clear positive for product moat and future monetization. Adobe Taps Nvidia AI Muscle To Revolutionize Marketing, Creative Pipelines
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options and short‑interest chatter — Elevated options activity and reported increases in short interest (some feeds show inconsistent data) are boosting volatility but aren’t conclusive on directional conviction. Monitor open interest and changes in institutional positioning. Adobe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts — Citi and other firms have trimmed targets (Citigroup noted a move to $278), reflecting dimmer near‑term expectations and pressuring investor confidence. Citigroup Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $278.00
- Negative Sentiment: CEO transition / governance uncertainty — Banks including Goldman flag that uncertainty until Adobe names a new CEO is a material near‑term risk; leadership change has sapped confidence despite a planned phased transition. Goldman Sachs Sounds the Alarm on Adobe Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive AI risk — Google’s revamped Stitch product, pitched to turn plain language into high‑fidelity interfaces, is being cited as incremental competitive risk to parts of Adobe’s design/UX franchise. Adobe Stock Drops After Google’s Stitch Redesign
- Negative Sentiment: Questions on metrics, moat and monetization — Critical research pieces highlight KPI reporting changes (Digital Media ARR → Total ARR) and potential AI cannibalization of legacy revenue, raising execution and pricing‑power concerns. Adobe: 3 Reasons Not To Buy, 1 Reason Not To Sell After Q1
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / settlement hit — Ongoing fallout from subscription cancellation practices has led to settlements and roughly $150M of consumer remediation/penalties in the headlines, a near‑term cash/PR drag. Adobe agrees to settle over cancellation policy with $150 million agreement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
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Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $246.00 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.28 and a 12 month high of $422.95. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
Further Reading
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