RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on RF Industries from $10.25 to $11.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

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RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL opened at $11.69 on Monday. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.37 million, a P/E ratio of 292.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the third quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,144 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

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RF Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: RFIL) is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company’s offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

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