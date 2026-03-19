Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 122,673 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 1.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 1.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $227,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $754,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,209.60. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 960,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,713.45. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,191 shares of company stock worth $31,829,606. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 105.08%.

Key Stories Impacting Restaurant Brands International

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $85 and reiterated an “outperform” view, adding fresh analyst upside that supports investor confidence. Oppenheimer Raises Price Target

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $85 and reiterated an “outperform” view, adding fresh analyst upside that supports investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options flow: traders bought roughly 273,975 call contracts on March 18 (a ~22,468% jump vs. average). This signals sizable bullish speculation or hedging interest that can lift share demand. No article link available

Unusually large options flow: traders bought roughly 273,975 call contracts on March 18 (a ~22,468% jump vs. average). This signals sizable bullish speculation or hedging interest that can lift share demand. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike: RBI increased the quarterly payout to $0.65 (annualized $2.60) with an ex-dividend date on March 19, which improves yield and may attract income-focused buyers. Dividend Announcement

Dividend hike: RBI increased the quarterly payout to $0.65 (annualized $2.60) with an ex-dividend date on March 19, which improves yield and may attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity is mixed but skewed toward optimism: several firms have nudged targets higher (Piper Sandler, RBC, Morgan Stanley among them) producing a consensus target near the high $70s — useful context but not a guaranteed catalyst. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analyst activity is mixed but skewed toward optimism: several firms have nudged targets higher (Piper Sandler, RBC, Morgan Stanley among them) producing a consensus target near the high $70s — useful context but not a guaranteed catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning remains large (institutions own ~82%); recent filings show some funds adding to holdings while others rebalance — this sustains liquidity but makes flows sensitive to macro or sector moves. Institutional Holdings Detail

Institutional positioning remains large (institutions own ~82%); recent filings show some funds adding to holdings while others rebalance — this sustains liquidity but makes flows sensitive to macro or sector moves. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares (~17.2% reduction in his holdings) and CFO Sami Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares (a large percentage cut), alongside other insider sales totaling hundreds of thousands of shares this week — a clear near-term negative that can pressure sentiment. CEO Form 4

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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