Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 100,659 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 12th total of 87,540 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.59.

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Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.13). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 25.19%.The company had revenue of $94.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBCAA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBCAA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 67,681 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Republic Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and middle‐market clients. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury and cash-management services, mortgage financing, SBA lending and wealth management solutions. Republic Bancorp also supports specialized financing needs through equipment leasing and small business advisory services.

Republic Bancorp’s branch network spans key markets in the U.S.

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