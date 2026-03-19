Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.58% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $73,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,955,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 602,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,512,000 after acquiring an additional 592,748 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19,387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,442,000 after purchasing an additional 558,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,044,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,610,000 after purchasing an additional 532,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,426,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.2%

RGA opened at $203.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $229.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

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About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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