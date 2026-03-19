Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Red Cat’s conference call:

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Red Cat launched its maritime “Blue Ops” USV program with a now-operational, leased 155,000 sq ft Georgia factory and says it can build 100+ USVs in 2026 , touting Variant 7 with integrated short- and long-range counter-drone systems (ACS Bullfrog + Aeon Zeus).

Red Cat launched its maritime “Blue Ops” USV program with a now-operational, leased Georgia factory and says it can build , touting Variant 7 with integrated short- and long-range counter-drone systems (ACS Bullfrog + Aeon Zeus). Field deployments in Ukraine produced a Letter of Request , MOU/LOC and a joint development agreement with a Ukrainian state-owned partner, with management saying Black Widow ISR systems have been battle-tested and could help replace large volumes of Chinese ISR drones (company cited ~ 350,000 drones/year demand).

Field deployments in Ukraine produced a , MOU/LOC and a joint development agreement with a Ukrainian state-owned partner, with management saying Black Widow ISR systems have been battle-tested and could help replace large volumes of Chinese ISR drones (company cited ~ drones/year demand). Manufacturing scale and liquidity improved materially: facilities expanded to ~ 254,000 sq ft across multiple states, Salt Lake is producing ~ 50 Black Widow drones/day (1,000/month single shift) and cash rose to $167.9 million , enabling inventory build and production ramp.

Manufacturing scale and liquidity improved materially: facilities expanded to ~ across multiple states, Salt Lake is producing ~ (1,000/month single shift) and cash rose to , enabling inventory build and production ramp. Despite accelerating revenue (Q4 $26.2M; FY 2025 $40.7M), gross margins remain low (~4% in Q4) and operating expenses jumped to $67.8 million as headcount rose 85%, and management is withholding formal 2026 guidance until government contracts are in hand, leaving near-term profitability and revenue visibility uncertain.

Red Cat Stock Down 15.1%

Shares of RCAT traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,031,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,379,638. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Red Cat from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Red Cat from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

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Trending Headlines about Red Cat

Here are the key news stories impacting Red Cat this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue beat and capacity expansion — Red Cat reported Q4 revenue of ~$26.2M (well above Street revenue), full‑year revenue +161% YoY, and said production capacity increased ~520%, signaling strong top‑line momentum and scaling potential. Red Cat Reports Record Q4 Revenue Growth

Record revenue beat and capacity expansion — Red Cat reported Q4 revenue of ~$26.2M (well above Street revenue), full‑year revenue +161% YoY, and said production capacity increased ~520%, signaling strong top‑line momentum and scaling potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / higher price target — Needham raised its price target from $16 to $20 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and providing analyst validation of growth prospects. Needham Price Target Raise

Analyst upgrade / higher price target — Needham raised its price target from $16 to $20 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and providing analyst validation of growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Elevated call option activity (notable increase in call volume) suggests some traders are positioning for upside after the quarter, which can add short‑term buying pressure.

Unusual call buying — Elevated call option activity (notable increase in call volume) suggests some traders are positioning for upside after the quarter, which can add short‑term buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript available — Management discussed the drivers of the revenue ramp and gave forward commentary; investors should review the call transcript for guidance and cadence on margins, backlog and production ramp timing. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call / transcript available — Management discussed the drivers of the revenue ramp and gave forward commentary; investors should review the call transcript for guidance and cadence on margins, backlog and production ramp timing. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and wider-than-expected loss — Q4 EPS of ($0.16) missed consensus (~($0.14)), and headlines emphasize a larger GAAP loss and margin/opex pressures; that weakness in profitability is the likely driver of today’s sell‑off. Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Red Cat by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 233.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Red Cat by 1,537.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Cat

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Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

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